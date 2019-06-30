Ukrainians recognized the most beautiful nation in the world: ranking
According to the survey of the Big 7 Travel, Ukrainians became the most beautiful and sexy nation in the world, writes DailyMail.
Ukraine, the birthplace of the famous beauties of Hollywood Mila kunis and Milla Jovovich, took first place in the ranking of the top 50 most beautiful and sexy of the Nations of the world, and the Danes and Filipinos — the second and third places respectively.
At the end of the list were Irish, 50 place, and the Americans got to 45 places.
The survey was conducted by Big 7 Travel. It was attended by 8.5 thousand respondents which company took 1.5 million of its subscribers in social networks, to provide a uniform level voting representatives from the different countries. Participants were not given a definition of the term “beautiful” or “sexy”, so the interpretation was left to their discretion.
Fourth place in the ranking took Brazil, the birthplace of supermodels Adriana Lima and Gisele bündchen.
Australia is in fifth place, followed by South Africa at the sixth and Italy seventh.
Completing the top ten sexiest Nations of Armenia (eighth place), England (ninth place) and Canada (10th place).
The last in the ranking was Norway (46-e a place), Slovenia (47th place), Belgium (48-e a place) and Croatia (49th place).
Top 50 sexiest Nations in the world:
1. Ukrainians.
2. The Danes.
3. Filipinos.
4. Brazilians.
5. Australians.
6. South Africans.
7. Italians.
8. Armenians.
9. The British.
10. Canadians.
11. Costa Ricans.
12. French.
13. Dutch.
14. Kenyans.
15. The barbadians.
16. The Spaniards.
17. Bulgarians.
18. The Czechs.
19. Japanese.
20. Hungarians.
21. Finns.
22. Colombians.
23. New Zealanders.
24. Mexicans.
25. The Malaysians.
26. The Iranians.
27. Poles.
28. Indians.
29. Nigerians.
30. The Israelis.
31. Chinese.
32. Lithuanians.
33. The Russians.
34. The Argentinians.
35. The Moroccans.
36. Thais.
37. The Egyptians.
38. Scots.
39. The Swedes.
40. Tunisians.
41. Welsh.
42. Pakistanis.
43. Lebanese.
44. The Germans.
45. Americans.
46. Norwegians.
47. Slovenes.
48. The Belgians.
49. Croats.
50. Irish.