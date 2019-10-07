Ukrainians ridiculed the tuple Zelensky in Zhytomyr
The motorcade of Vladimir Zelensky caused quite a stir among Ukrainians.
An impressive motorcade of the President of Ukraine Zelensky again caused a resonance in the network of the portal TopGear.
This time on social networks to discuss the visit of the President of Ukraine in Zhitomir on a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko. Video posted on the channel Zhitomir Life. A tuple Zelensky and Lukashenko has as many as 34 cars – much more than before. In addition, in Zhitomir blocked traffic on several streets.
Seen the President on the bike, the Ukrainians and see.
Earlier it was reported that the Network released footage of the meeting of the Vladimir Zelensky and Alexander Lukashenko held in the framework of the second forum of regions of Belarus and Ukraine in Zhitomir. Belarusian President scored a funny prank on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Interesting cuts released on YouTube. Judging by the sparkling “pearls” for participants it can be assumed that the forum was on a fairly friendly note.
Vladimir Zelensky commented on the speech of one speaker and said: “We drink water”. Lukashenko, in turn, joked: “put, and drink.”
In his speech, the Belarusian leader noted that some of his statements, the journalists can be regarded as speech “against Russia or China”, that Zelensky will immediately retorted: “And you do not hesitate, Alexander Grigorievich!”.