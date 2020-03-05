Ukrainians showed how a month has changed the price of food
It is noted that prices for chicken meat-carcases fell 1.9%. indeed, in January 2020 1 kg cost an average 58.2 per UAH, while in December 2019 59.3 USD.
In addition to this, prices of 1.3% and fell for the chicken to 100.4 UAH per kg.
Pork prices dropped by 1% to 117,9 hryvnia per kg, While beef on the contrary has risen by 1.5% to 134.8 UAH per kg.
But the soft fatty cheeses rose by 1.04% to 106.8 hryvnia per kg, buckwheat — by 2.1% to UAH 27.7 per kg.
Therefore the cheapest kind of meat in Ukraine remains chicken.