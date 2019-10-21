Ukrainians three times will increase pensions
In Ukraine in December there will be an increase in pension payments. The minimum pension will be more than 74 UAH. a maximum of 740 UAH. In 2020, in connection with the increase of the subsistence minimum, it is expected two more increases of payments to pensioners.
About it reports “observer”.
The size of increases to pensions will be published after the announcement of the state budget in 2020. But the former Minister of social policy of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko told some details of the planned increase in pension payments.
According to Rozenko, in 2020 the increase of pensions will occur in July and December. It would increase the minimum size from 1564 to about 1800 UAH.
At minimum wage 6.5 thousand UAH. (this size announced) part of the population, fulfilled the norm of seniority, will be able to receive pension in size from 2.4 thousand UAH. If the estimated amount of pension payments will be lower, the losses have to come at the expense of the state budget.
If the minimum pension will increase to 1.8 thousand UAH. the maximum will reach 18 thousand UAH. On the growth of minimal salary to count only those pensioners who receive less than 1,8 thousand UAH. Others will pay according to the approved formula. But in March 2020 will be a recalculation of the size of payments. Will take into account the dynamics of wages and inflation.
In 2019 as a result of clearing more than 8 million pensioners have been made raise. On the 100-400 UAH. increased pension of 2.5 million citizens, 400-700 UAH 1.5 million on 700-1000 UAH. 0.5 million and 2.1 million pensioners with a pension up to 1.7 thousand UAH. made a one-time payment size 2410 UAH.
Today in Ukraine the greatest amount of pensions of citizens with special rights: the retired judges, people’s deputies. Minimum payments to pensioners of this category can be 20 thousand UAH.