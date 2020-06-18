Ukrainians told, who will increase social payments from 1 July
Raising the minimum wage from 1 July will lead to the increase of some social payments.
As reported by NV, prior to this a living wage in Ukraine increased on 1 December 2019. Then it was set at the level of UAH 2027.
From July 1 this figure will increase by 91 2118 UAH to UAH. In addition, in 2020, the living wage will increase on December 1 – UAH up to 2189.
From 1 July the living wage will be:
- For able-bodied persons – UAH 2197;
- For incapacitated – 1712 UAH.
In connection with such increase will also increase other social benefits.
For single parents assistance from 1 July will be:
- for children up to 6 years -1859 UAH;
- for children from 6 years to 18 years -2 318 UAH.
Assistance to children under guardianship or guardianship:
- for children under 6 years: 1 July — 4647,5 UAH;
- for children from 6 years to 18 years: since July 1 — UAH 5795.
For children with disabilities:
- under 6 years — UAH 6226,5;
- from 6 to 18 years — UAH 7 763.
Will increase from July and the minimum pension. So it will be increased by 74 UAH and will amount to UAH 1712.
In addition, from July 1, pensioners, having the “extra experience” can count on the Supplement to the pension.
It is 1% of the minimum pension for each additional year (until July it was 16,38 UAH, and from 1 July — UAH 17,12).
Raising the minimum wage from 1 July will lead to the increase of some social payments.
Note that the last time the minimum wage in Ukraine increased on 1 December 2019. Then it was set at the level of UAH 2027.
From July 1 this figure will increase by 91 2118 UAH to UAH. In addition, in 2020, the living wage will increase on December 1 – UAH up to 2189.
From 1 July the living wage will be:
- For able-bodied persons – UAH 2197;
- For incapacitated – 1712 UAH.
In connection with such increase will also increase other social benefits.
For single parents assistance from 1 July will be:
- for children up to 6 years -1859 UAH;
- for children from 6 years to 18 years -2 318 UAH.
Assistance to children under guardianship or guardianship:
- for children under 6 years: 1 July — 4647,5 UAH;
- for children from 6 years to 18 years: since July 1 — UAH 5795.
For children with disabilities:
- under 6 years — UAH 6226,5;
- from 6 to 18 years — UAH 7 763.
Will increase from July and the minimum pension. So it will be increased by 74 UAH and will amount to UAH 1712.
In addition, from July 1, pensioners, having the “extra experience” may count on a pension Supplement.
It is 1% of the minimum pension for each additional year (until July it was 16,38 UAH, and from 1 July — UAH 17,12).