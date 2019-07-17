Ukrainians urged urgent to remove this dangerous application Face App

| July 17, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

The Internet has warned of the dangers of the popular app Face App, which allows you to “wear out” any person.

Corresponding post published on the page MediaNext Ukraine in Facebook.

Украинцев призвали срочно удалить опасное приложение Face App

So, Pavlo Byelousov from the Digital Security School 380 said that Face App developed by the Russian company, whose founder worked in “Yandex”. The app not only entertains users, but also collects vast amounts of data photos and other materials, the sites visited by the user, installed applications (add-ons), various technical information from your device, cookies and other tracing tools, IP address, browser type, device ID.

“Privacy policy” application reports “FaceApp cannot guarantee the security of any information you transmit”. And in “politics” is a point — in the event of sale/merger of the company the collected data can also be transferred,” — said in the message.

Украинцев призвали срочно удалить опасное приложение Face App

Украинцев призвали срочно удалить опасное приложение Face App

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.