Ukrainians urged urgent to remove this dangerous application Face App
The Internet has warned of the dangers of the popular app Face App, which allows you to “wear out” any person.
Corresponding post published on the page MediaNext Ukraine in Facebook.
So, Pavlo Byelousov from the Digital Security School 380 said that Face App developed by the Russian company, whose founder worked in “Yandex”. The app not only entertains users, but also collects vast amounts of data photos and other materials, the sites visited by the user, installed applications (add-ons), various technical information from your device, cookies and other tracing tools, IP address, browser type, device ID.
“Privacy policy” application reports “FaceApp cannot guarantee the security of any information you transmit”. And in “politics” is a point — in the event of sale/merger of the company the collected data can also be transferred,” — said in the message.