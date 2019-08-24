Ukrainians warn about the surge of counterfeit 500-hryvnia banknotes
In August 2019 recorded increase in the number of counterfeit banknotes face value of 500 hryvnia, which were withdrawn from circulation. On Friday, August 23, reported the NBU, noting that in General Ukrainian money “counterfeited rare.” In particular, the regulator was told about the party of counterfeit banknotes of the sample of 2006, manufactured by inkjet printing with simulated UV protection.
The NBU noted that seized while approximately 60 of these notes, which are sold in the offices of filling stations in Kiev and the Kiev, Transcarpathian, Volyn, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. “Being visual and tactile control of the security elements of the banknote without the use of special detectors for verifying the authenticity of banknotes in ultraviolet and infrared light, such forgeries could pose a potential danger,” — notes the regulator.