Ukrainians warned of mass checks
Total check of recipients of benefits and subsidies that the previous government put on the thread (last year of subsidianes, according to the state statistics service, decreased by 25.8 per cent), adopted and in a team Zelensky.
In Parliament registered a bill №1231 “On the verification and monitoring of government payments”. Given the speed of its promotion in the Verkhovna Rada (2 September submitted to the Parliament, and on 4 September — marked by the President as urgent and sent to the relevant Committee), it is not excluded that will accept it as quickly as possible — even before the new heating season.
The document provides three stages of checks of applicants for public money (from pensions, and ending subsidies and various surcharges). The officials will be able to collect a full dossier on the Ukrainians, including Bank statements and a list of all property. And unlawfully obtained funds will have to return to the budget.
Interestingly, in January this year, the Cabinet Groisman has already registered the project under the same title and similar content. But the consideration of the case never came, which is understandable in view of the approaching election campaign. And at the end of last month, the project was withdrawn just a few days, replacing it with a new one.
Now, having monopolista ze-a team can start the process of total cleansing of grantees.
“The country” to understand, will give grants and assistance under new rules.
Cleaned up old bugs
The original idea to run the pipeline verification it dawned on the Ministry of Finance. In the past year, the office has developed criteria for the allocation of compensation for communal, according to which, money could no longer claim the owners of new cars, citizens are making expensive purchases, etc. And, always there were new nuances, for example, revealed that separate issue grants can not couple if they’re separated, but not officially divorced.
The Finance Ministry has also reserved the right to request information about citizens in other agencies and organizations, including banks. The budget code was laid down the rule that the Finance Ministry “has the right to receive free information containing personal data, and access to automated information and referral systems, registries and data banks of government agencies”.
That did not like the Constitutional court, which blocked the initiatives of the Ministry of Finance in the fall of 2018. “Excluded even the minimal protection of the personal data subject, is not ensured predictability in the application of these provisions of the Code,” — said in the decision of the COP.
The Ministry of Finance has carried out work on the bugs, and in may this year Cabinet approved a new procedure of verification, which shifted the authority to monitor recipients at the local “authorities exercising public benefits,” and for a left entitled “recommendations”. It’s also been said about the creation of a unified information and analytical platform, which will collect data about Ukrainians.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance has also developed projects, it opens access to a number of databases — MIA (where there is, including information on registering a car), the State migration service (on crossing the border that allows us to calculate workers), Land registry (registration areas), etc. But once in mass-media there were publications about a new offensive by the Ministry of Finance exempts the documents from the official website disappeared.
That, according to the head of the law firm “Kravets and partners” Rostislav Kravets, not surprising, because in new projects, the Agency was repeating the same old mistake pointed out by the constitutional court — sought unrestricted access to personal data, but did not guarantee their safety. Which would again dispute these documents, if accepted in court.
The new bill, according to Kravets, such shortcomings have not.
“The responsibility, though, and while declarative, for the preservation of personal data. However, not very clearly described the procedure of suspension of payments at the time of inspection information. The constitutional court at the time stated that it is impossible to deprive a person of welfare benefits, until proven that he has no right to them. The new bill stipulates that at the time of the inspections, payments are made without regard to the amount of overhead, which is verification,” said he. At the same time, according to Kravets, the latest version of the verification from the SN, most likely, the constitutional court satisfied.
How to check
The new bill stipulates three stages of inspections. The first — preventive verification. When applying for help applying to the information-analytical platform. And then, in real time, you can check the veracity of the data provided and decide whether you have all the right to state money. Or you should at least send in an additional check.
We will use the following information about Ukrainians — personal data (name, surname, date and place of birth, etc.), passport data, identification code, registration, residency, tax information, data on Bank accounts and operations on them. These data will contribute to the Analytics platform electronic verification and monitoring.
The administrator and the administration procedure of the database will determine the Cabinet.
The second stage — the current verification. It provides a constant “surveillance” for Ukrainians, there will be systematic checks of information on the recipients (for example, how does their financial situation).
The third stage is a retrospective verification. Such audits will be carried out already at the end of the redemption period — and people will be “under the hood” of supervisors for another three years after receiving the last of the hryvnia from the budget. If you find that the money was obtained wrongly — all will have to return voluntarily or by the court.
The draft stated that the inspectors have the right to receive free information from registries and databases, including information with restricted access, and this is actually something sought by the Finance Ministry.
It is proposed to make the relevant changed to several laws “On banks and banking activity”, “On the border service”, “On mandatory state pension insurance”, “On protection of personal data”, etc.
Thus, for example, if the pension legislation indicated that the documents on the appointment and recalculation of pension, PF sees no more than 10 days, the new project is added, this period may be extended up to 30 days in the case of validation.
And in the case of such data pension be paid without taking them into account (that is to say, if filed for a recalculation, but don’t have it, you will be able to get a pension in the former size).
Here, according to Rostyslav Kravets is not entirely clear. That is, human like and not be deprived of the benefits (to the inadmissibility of which was pointed out by the COP), but not the fact that will pay. That is, if, for example, it turns out that retirement in General has no law that can touch the residents of uncontrolled territories.
To identify the latter, in the law on the frontier made the rule on the submission of data on citizens who crossed the border or moved in temporarily occupied territory.
Thus, according to the head of the Secretariat of the Council of entrepreneurs under the Cabinet of Ministers, should gather such data in the form of an electronic Cabinet, which is accessible to the recipient, if necessary, to correct or challenge him collected “dossier”.
Hunting for beneficiaries
Even without a special law on the verification of verification of beneficiaries and subsidies are in full swing. The Cabinet reported that last year the Ministry of Finance on monitoring results, gave more than 7.5 million recommendations for inspections 2.6 million recipients of public assistance.
Inspectors returned to the budget assigned to illegal payments in excess of 50 million hryvnia.
An ardent supporter of the verification was the ex-Minister of social policy Andrei Reva. In an interview with “the Country” he said that many citizens receive subsidies without actually having the rights to them. For example, for communal quite wealthy families of migrant workers in fact pay the rest of the Ukrainians.
The problem with the “extra” payments is really there, — says Andrey Zablovsky. “The whole system is very corrupt, there are schemes with “dead souls,” many received the status of beneficiaries, without actually having that right. In the end, violated the principle of social justice,” — said Zablovsky.
At the same time, “the hunt for beneficiaries” has led to the fact that many Ukrainians are simply afraid to apply for assistance.
According to state statistics, in July this year, grants were awarded 254,8 thousand households, while in July last year — 641,7 thousand. But this does not mean that failure was three times more. Just this year documents filed 86,7 thousand families, whereas in the past 285,7 thousand.
In just 7 months of this year, the subsidy asked for 2.4 million households, that on 40,4% less than the same period last year, — noted in the state statistics.
According to the economist Alexei Kusch, the authorities try to reduce the number of beneficiaries and subsidianes 2-3 times to get it 5-10% of the population, not 30% as it is now.
In this regard, the recipients of subsidies — perhaps the most promising audience for “cleansing”, because the number of pensioners or large families especially will not reduce. Moreover, subsidies traditionally eat up a lot of budget money — up to 70 billion hryvnia per year, and as the price increase communal this figure could grow even higher.
“Subsidianes will be cut further. Now their number no longer corresponded to the real needs. As a result of the growth of debt for utilities. On July 1 it amounted to over 50 billion. That is, on the one hand the government will reduce the costs of subsidies, and with another — will receive an increase of debt for communal services”, — summed up the head of Committee of housing and communal infrastructure, landscaping and environmental protection Public Council under the Kyiv city state administration Oleg Popenko.