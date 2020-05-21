Ukrainians were allowed to get salaries and pensions at the post office
The “Ukrposhta” will have the opportunity of opening and maintenance of mail accounts, as well as the implementation of foreign exchange transactions and issuance of payment cards.
This is stated in the draft law No. 2788-D “On amendments to some legislative acts concerning financial services in the field of postal communication”, adopted in first reading by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, may 19.
For this decision voted 232 deputies with the required for decision-making minimum of 226 votes.
According to the Director General “Ukrpochta” Igor Smelyansky, thanks to the bill, 100% of Ukrainians will be able to open accounts and reduce budget spending by 2 billion hryvnia per year.
Bill No. 2788-D
So, Ukrainians in the offices of “Ukrposhta” will be able to:
— to make payments with the card utility and other services;
— to open a Deposit for storing money;
— become a member of the online trading market;
— to receive pension, social assistance, wages or sales revenue.
In turn, the head of the Ministry of infrastructure Vladislav Crickley said that such services Ukrposhta will be relevant for 15 million Ukrainians living in rural areas, as they will be able to obtain cash benefits, pensions, other social payments or transfer funds.
However, the national Bank of Ukraine has opposed the adoption of draft laws # 2788-D and No. 2788, allowing “Ukrpochta” to provide banking services.
The NBU fear increase in state part of the banking sector, the non-competitive conditions and increased competition with Oschadbank. In addition, the national Bank pointed to the lack of experience of “Ukrposhta” in the financial sector.