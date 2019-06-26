Ukrainians were evicted from the hotel in Greece hung over the balcony flags
In Greece Ukrainian tourists were asked to leave the hotel after they hung out on the balcony of national flags, according to TSN.
According to the newspaper, the incident occurred on the island of Kalamos. Come on holiday a psychologist from Kiev Natalya Podolyak with a group of children. They placed outside of the building red-and-black paintings “of the organization of Ukrainian nationalists – Ukrainian insurgent army” (UPA, an organization banned in Russia). They angered the other guests, because these flags are associated with fascism and nationalism.
After numerous complaints the staff themselves removed the hung paintings, and the hotel management decided to evict Ukrainians.
“I was shocked to begin to understand what this act of aggression, to which I replied that I broke the law of Greece!” said Podolyak.
A few hours later, Ukrainian tourists reported that the Director of the hotel took the decision on their eviction. The money paid for the last day they promised to return.