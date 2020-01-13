Ukrainians will be able to choose a Bank for your salary
NBU has forbidden to impose on the employees salary cards of a particular Bank. The regulator sent via the banking system, the letter in which has demanded to ensure payment of the salaries of Ukrainians to the accounts of the chosen banks. Chosen people, not employers. It is reported by “Country”.
In NBU believe that it is possible to do after our country has adopted an international standard for numbering Bank accounts IBAN.
“With the introduction in Ukraine of the international Bank account number (IBAN) Bank’s customer (the employer) has the ability to form a register for crediting wages to employees of enterprises (organizations, institutions) with indication of the account number of the employee according to the standard IBAN, including on account of the employee opened in the Bank of their choice”, — stated in the letter of the National Bank No. 57-0007/67106 (“Concerning improvement of an order of payment of a salary”) at the disposal “of the Country.”
In it, the NBU stressed the right of each working citizen on the choice of the Bank, and the obligation of the company to pay Bank commissions per person, for the payment of wages. He referred to article 24 of the law “On remuneration of labor”.