Ukrainians will be able to legalize grey income at a reduced rate
Ukrainians will propose to legalize all their undeclared assets. About the origin of money and property can not be held accountable, but to pay taxes from the assets still have. The rate will be reduced, applicants will be exempted from criminal, administrative and financial responsibility.
The corresponding bill (№1183) “On amendments to the Tax code of Ukraine and some other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding voluntary one-time Declaration of assets of natural persons” registered in the Verkhovna Rada.
It should be noted that the corresponding legislative initiative of deputies from the party of “European solidarity” and several independent parliamentarians.
If the bill is passed, then campaign for the voluntary Declaration will start from 1 January 2020 to 31 may 2020 “Whiten” the assets will be received until December 31, 2019.
Commenting on the situation, the lawyer Yana Rabchuk said: “At the time of the so-called tax Amnesty has been conducted in many countries, including Europe. Her goal in different cases was the completion of the budget, elimination of the shadow economy, the attempt to start “from scratch” with the change of government. In the case of Ukraine, there is a little bit of everything”.
What will be rate?
According to various estimates, in Ukraine, about 40-60% of economy is shadow, people receiving large sums of income on a Bank card or cash in their banks are not and prefer to put them “under the mattress”.
“People have come up with many schemes which evade taxes. Even buy properties on the secondary market, bypassing the control of the origin of funds. All this is possible due to the low state control of personal income. Don’t know if this will work Amnesty, but I’m sure it’s very good and not expensive method to bleach a certain amount of cash in the future calmly to officially buy property, cars, put a big Deposit and so on”, — said the representative of the legal company “Mandate” among Balalaika.
Under the bill, those wishing to bleach money not be required to provide information about the sources of their origin.
For declarants propose to calculate by how much they owe the state. In return, promise not to punish, provided that money received as a result of honest labor, and not from trading drugs, weapons, etc.
The tax rate will be 9%. If legalized, the declarant will put the money on Deposit in the state Bank for a period of 1 year or purchasing the annual obligacii domestic Treasury bonds, then the rate will be reduced to 5%.