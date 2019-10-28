Ukrainians will be able to monitor the risks to their health thanks to a new online service
Platform MoniHeal (“monitor and get better”) is significantly different from other medical software products. The online service has a unique system of continuous monitoring of the health of people to prevent dangerous diseases. The system will allow the doctor to promptly see the warning signs and symptoms in the patient’s condition that may subsequently lead to heavy chronic diseases, and to eliminate these deviations, i.e., to perform appropriate preventive measures. In fact, it is an innovative tool for monitoring of any changes in the body that helps to detect threats to human health in the early or initial stages.
The development of IT-specialists with the participation of the Department of medical Informatics, National medical Academy of postgraduate education named after P. L. Shupyk presented to family doctors during scientific-practical conference “Organizational and clinical problems of family medicine in Ukraine” held in Kiev on 24-25 October.
Now the system is ready for testing by family doctors, after which MoniHeal will be available under the domain moniheal.com.
To start using the monitoring program at any age. The annual research plan may be adjusted by a physician and is designed to 80 years.
Head of the Department of medical Informatics, National medical Academy of postgraduate education named after P. L. Shupyk, doctor of medical Sciences, academician of the Ozar Mintser, in his comments to the web site Gripe said that the doctor that take advantage of this platform, expands its professional efficiency and social mission to new levels. After all, his work focuses on prevention of diseases, prevention of occurrence of severe chronic diseases.
Electronic medical platform MoniHeal (illustration). Photo: obozrevatel.com
Electronic health platform will also allow the doctor and patient to be in constant communication, conduct online consultations and consultations to create electronic medical archives, maps, and accurately plan work schedules of the doctor and much more. The lion’s share of the physician’s work moves online.
Access to medical files on MoniHeal will only be patient and he can reveal it only to the doctor, consultant or specialist, which will choose their own with the help of this online service.
The platform also will vastly simplify use of the system of medical insurance and lending.
Use MoniHeal will be completely free for patients, physicians of all specialties and medical institutions.