Ukrainians will be able to obtain cash with Bank cards in stores
The national Bank adopted the decision, which will allow Ukrainian citizens to obtain cash from their Bank cards directly at the checkout in stores and public catering enterprises.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.
In the near future Ukrainians will be able to get cash at your Bank card at the checkout in shops, public catering enterprises and services that use terminals for payment by card. This innovation will start to operate in the country since August 1, 2020.
“Since the first of August 2020, the owners of electronic means of payment (including credit cards) will be able to withdraw cash from cash desks of the enterprises of trade, public catering and services that use payment transactions recorders (with appropriate registration). To this end, the national Bank of Ukraine were improved, the implementation and accounting of these transactions,” reads an official statement on the website of the NBU.
This service will be possible thanks to innovative solution of the national Bank of Ukraine. It is expected that in the future it will lead to a serious reduction of the shadowing of the national economy, and in addition to further development of cashless segment. PI experts expect considerable growth of financial inclusion of citizens of Ukraine in General.
In addition, it became known about the intention of the regulator to expand the opportunities of entities in the implementation plan of the transfer of cash in local currency through financial institutions in the country. Such institutions will have to obtain an official license of the NBU. Innovation can be accepted and begin to operate from July 1, 2020.