Ukrainians will be able to report any overpricing in the shops during coronavirus
Ukrainians can inform the Antimonopoly Committee of inflating the price of any goods in retail in emergencies during the outbreak of coronavirus.
As reported Hvilya about this on his page in Facebook said “the League anticristo”.
It is noted that you need to photograph the price tag in the store or a receipt for the purchased goods on which the increased price, as well as to remember the address of the store. After that you should fill in the text of the address in the Google form the link — https://forms.gle/4pBVSjKspibY82LA6 specifying your contact details for feedback. Thus, based on these messages the founders of the “League antitrust” of the public organization “Council of competition protection of consumers quickly form official appeal to the Antimonopoly Committee.
“May the violators of the competition law used, that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine is not alone in the struggle with them! First of all, they Rob people. And people will help you to find a justice on offenders with a simple and legally correct leverage”, — stated in the message.
Co-founder of the “League antitrust” stressed that if the entity cannot prove that the increase in commodity prices is justified and is not the result of conspiracy or abuse of a monopoly position — by the decision of the Committee, such entity will bear responsibility”.