Ukrainians will not receive the second pension: what do we know
In Ukraine has not completed the pension reform, according to which the population could get in addition to the basic pension and the second is cumulative.
In this case the government decided not to launch the second phase of the reform, but the documents prescribed obligations to develop the necessary changes.
In addition, the rush to launch the second level is not recommended, and the IMF. The result is still in the country is only the first level of pension system – joint.
Note that the cumulative (second) tier of the pension system – the compulsory payment of wages to your personal account, from which funds can be obtain when you reach a certain age or under certain circumstances.
At the same time, solidarity (first) tier of the pension system is the basic pension.
According to the old model the additional tax and the right to a second pension will receive Ukrainians are not older than 35 years, says scientist Lydia Tkachenko. The contribution should be about 7%.
For example, the size of the second pension of the crane with 35 years of experience, who earned 15 thousand UAH. According to calculations of the national Commission on securities, with the additional contribution of 7% (crane refers to the second list of occupations), the amount of the second pension should reach 10.2%.
Thus, the basic pension (if out this year) would have been $ 3.7 thousand UAH, and the second – 1.5 thousand UAH. That is, in sum, the retired crane operator, if the proposed rules are fully acted, would have received 5.2 thousand UAH.
It should also be noted that if Ukraine’s economy will develop rapidly, the private pension funds will increase savings significantly more. Then, instead of 1.5 thousand can be obtained, for example, 2 thousand UAH. In addition, under the bill, upon retirement you will receive a one-time payment.