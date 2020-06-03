Ukrainians will pay more for gas from 1 July
In Ukraine from 1 July 2020 will enter into force the new price of gas in connection with Ukraine’s termination of the government’s decree on pricing of natural gas in accordance with the requirements of the IMF for the loan.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya”.
It is noted that from 1 July the price of gas is to regulate the market, what its cost for the population are equal to the value for industry, and thus will the procedure above.
The Memorandum between the Cabinet of Ministers, the IMF said that the effect of government regulations No. 867 on the mandatory provision of ad hoc services for the supply of gas to households, which spelled out the pricing of gas for the population will be discontinued July 1, 2020.
Special commitments will be valid until may 2021 only part of the gas supply utilities.
Since July at market prices will be charged gas for cooking stoves and for heating in the private sector. Practically, this means that the population is transferred to gas tariffs for industry. In may, for example, they are 70% higher than for PSO. And if the gas on the world market will go up, you will have to pay even more.