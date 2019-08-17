Ukrainians will recalculate pensions, and payments: date and amount
In Ukraine from December 1 to recalculate the living wage. This will change payments to pensioners, conscripts. For example, the maximum pension will increase from 15.6 to 16.3 thousand.
Pensions. In December 2019, the minimum pension will increase by 74 UAH (max – 740 UAH). So, if at this moment, the Ukrainians are no less 1564 UAH, from December 1, -1638 UAH.
Roughly in March 2020, when the Pension Fund and other agencies will gather data on inflation and the average salary, pensions of Ukrainians again will count. The raise will be different. The estimated amount of payment (excluding increments) will increase by a certain percentage. This percentage will count as the sum of half of inflation for 2019 and half of the growth of the average wage.
Payments to servicemen. Ukrainian conscripts are entitled to a one-time payment in amount of two living wages. By the way, that is the money – the main expense in conducting the appeal. A few years ago, I paid two minimum wages, but it is doubling the financial assistance tied to the size of two PM.
According to the law, is considered a living wage as of 1 January of the year in which Ukrainians call the service. Therefore, the July increase of conscripts affect, but in December, when the subsistence minimum for able-bodied again will increase, double the size of this sum will increase and help. So, this year recruits receive 3842 UAH, and next – 4204 UAH.
Cost of living also depends on the size of the tax social benefits. By law, the Ukrainian, who gets no more than the subsistence minimum for able-bodied, has the right to only pay part of the taxes. Thus, the income from which is paid the premium, reduced by at least 50% of the subsistence minimum.