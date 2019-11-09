Ukrainians will receive grants in October: named for the average amount
The average size of subsidies for housing and communal services in October is 539 UAH, the size of the benefits – 418 UAH. This was stated by Deputy Minister of social policy Vitaly muzichenko. Earlier, the Cabinet promised that in 2019, the subsidies are not to be decreased.
“The Ministry of social policy planning included in the new heating season. The accrual of benefits and subsidies for payment of housing and communal services, regardless of the start date home heating that occurs from October 15. Now we add these types of aid in October. If to speak in average, the size of subsidies in Ukraine amounted to UAH 539, and the benefits – 418 UAH”, – quotes Muzychenko press service of the Ministry of social policy.
According to the Deputy Minister, the warm weather in Ukraine will save the recipients of privileges and subsidies: “Given the fact that the calculation of payments is still October 15, and heating included later people will be able to save up to 200 UAH per month.”