Ukrainians will receive two pensions in parallel
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine develops a mechanism for the introduction of the compulsory pension insurance system and the Ukrainians will be able to get two pensions.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.
“We just Friday I spoke with the Minister of social policy, Mrs. Lazebny that is extremely professional and a real expert in this field for many years and was one of the initiators of the law on accumulative system. She has experience in the implementation of the pension insurance system in Ukraine”, – said the Prime Minister.
According to him, after the introduction of the compulsory insurance system, working, the Ukrainians will have to defer part of their wages to the “second” retirement and will be able to use the money upon reaching retirement age.
However, according to the Prime Minister, the government is now working on budget support pensioners.
“There are already comprehensive program, and soon she begins payments to pensioners who are 80+ plus 500 UAH. Second, support of pensioners in payment at 1 000. Third, the indexation of pensions, statutory, and it should be done,” said Smigel.