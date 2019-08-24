Ukrainians won silver in the relay at the European Championships in modern pentathlon
Vladislav Radwanski and Andrew Fedechko
Ukrainian Duo Vladislav Radvansky/Andrew Fedechko won a silver medal at the European Championships in modern pentathlon, which takes place in the British city of bath, according to sport.ua.
Ukrainians were second in the relay, gaining 1489 points.
First place went to the British Oliver Murray and miles Pillage, third were the Hungarians Richard Bereczki and Istvan of the Jumper.
Note that in the European championship are played licensed for the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020.
We will add that Andrew Fedechko four years ago has won “gold” CHE in the relay. Then Andrew played together with Dmitry Corpulency.
It is noteworthy that in 2015, the championship was held as well in bath.