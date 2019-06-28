Ukrainians won two “gold” the European games in athletics and wrestling (photos)
On Friday, June 28, at the European games, held in Minsk (Belarus), the piggy Bank of Ukrainian team added two gold medals.
First, the gold medal was won by Yulia Tkach in wrestling. In the weight category up to 62 kg, our 29-year-old compatriot on the way to the decisive battle defeated the Spaniard Perez Turino (6:0), the Russian Maria Kuznetsova (6:1), and in the semi-finals in a tense struggle coped with the Taiba Husein from Bulgaria (11:8). In the final Ukrainka opposed Elmira Gambarova from Azerbaijan, which Julia won the experience with two successful receptions — 4:0.
Julia Tkach
Also on the highest step of the podium went to our track team. Following eight disciplines our boys became the best run on 100 metres for men (Sergey Smelik) and the long jump among women (Marina beh-Romanchuk), and the second the results showed in the mixed relay 4×400 meters and the high jump for men (Andrey Protsenko).
In the final minutes of the Ukrainians was out of reach, beating teams from Belarus and Germany, which became silver and bronze medalists.
Julia Tkach
We will add that another “silver” among the Ukrainians won in free-style wrestling (up to 50 kg) , Oksana Livach. Beating on the way to the final of the Romanian Cookley (12:1), Bulgarian Zelisko (2:1) and the Belarusian tweet (5:0), in the final match 22-year-old native of the Valley, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, lost to former compatriot Maria Stadnik, serving under the flag of Azerbaijan — 1:7.
Oksana Livach
In the medal standings, having won 32 medals (9 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze), Ukraine holds the fourth place — just ahead of Russia, Belarus and Italy, the latter ahead of our compatriots only due to the larger number of gold medals.
Photo of the NOC of Ukraine
