Ukrgasbank has appointed the head instead of the NBU Shevchenko
July 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Photo: facebook.com/yan.dobronosov
Shevchenko five years, led Ukrgasbank
State Ukrgasbank, which Shevchenko headed for five years, will temporarily lead his Deputy Kravets.
After the appointment of Kirill Shevchenko, head of the National Bank, the state Bank has appointed temporarily fulfilling duties of the Chairman of the Board Andriy Kravets, according to danniidanielle Commission on securities and the stock market NCSSM.
Shevchenko headed the Bank for five years.
His replacement during this time he held the position of member of the management Board and first Deputy Chairman of the Board.
Kravets owns shares in the amount of 0,00013% of the share capital of Ukrgasbank.
Recall,the purpose of Shevchenko’s head was Booderee 332 deputies. He also yesterday published a Declaration of income.
korrespondent.net