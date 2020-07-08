Ukroboronprom has approved a new head of SE Antonov
The Antonov has changed
A former President of the company Oleksandr Donets withdrew their lawsuits. Instead, he appointed Vice-President Alexander Elk.
Ukroboronprom appointed Alexander the Moose by the President of the state enterprise Antonov. As the press service of the concern, the ex-President Alexander Donets withdrew all of its claims and actions.
It is noted that the Moose was formerly the Executive Vice-President, operations of the company and in the period from 9 June to 7 July, acting head of the GP.
“GK Ukroboronprom fully complied with its obligations to the former President of the Antonov state enterprise under the labour law and contract”, — stated in the message.
In early June, the Ukroboronprom stated that the Chapter validicornis for possible abuses in the post.
Also in the group reported the SBU investigation against the former management.
