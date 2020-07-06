Ukroboronprom has been hacked. — Korrespondent.net
Information security system Ukroboronprom stopped the attack
The cyber attack was from the email address that is hosted on the servers of an American telecommunications provider.
At the state defense concern Ukroboronprom was hacking. This reports the press service of the concern on Friday, July 3.
It is noted that the virus Trojan.Agent.FareIt.Gen.7 tried to bring in a system through electronic mailboxes of employees of the group.
“The attack was from the email address that is hosted on the servers of an American telecommunications provider. Information security concern, the attack was stopped, the incident reported to the national Coordination centre cybersecurity, national security Council,” the message reads.
To improve the level of cybersecurity concern started to implement a protection system that will operate in real time 24/7.
Recall that in late may, Ukraine recorded a wave of cyber attacks on websites of state institutions. Only a week state special connection service has recorded 12 attacks. In particular, have been a DDoS attack on the website of the Office of the President.
korrespondent.net