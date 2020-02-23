“Ukroboronprom” has exposed on auction the plane at the price of car
Holding company “Artem”, part of the state concern “Ukroboronprom”, is selling at an open auction in Prozorro 3 aircraft civil aviation An-26. The auction will be held on 10 March 2020, according to the website of the state Corporation.
Up for auction the following lots:
- the plane An-26, 1986 release, serial number 144-03, the initial price – 981 3 800 UAH;
- the plane An-26, 1982 issue, serial number 127-06, the initial price – 230 UAH 5 952;
- the plane An-26, 1977 year of manufacture, serial number 4707, the initial price – UAH 776 940 (see photo).
Apparently, the aircraft stood idle and after them nobody cared: machinery rusted and in need of major repair. Even the most expensive lot in the nearly 6 million requires a complete overhaul. The same applies to the two winged “brethren.” To fly without repair they just will not allow.
“For many years these aircraft properly delivered products “Artem” and accessories to them at different corners of Ukraine and the world. However, over the last 10 years the company has eliminated the need for production to use these aircraft. Now all three aircraft in need of major repairs, again to rise to the sky or can be alternatively used on land without significant investment”, – stated in the message “Ukroboronprom”.
However, given the status and price of one of the lots in 777 940 UAH to acquire a personal plane is quite real. However, to invest in the repair will require pretty. For comparison, for the same price you can buy a brand new Nissan X-Trail or Mazda CX-5 2019 V.