Ukroboronprom increases arms sales abroad
In 2019, the export of arms and services of the member enterprises of “Ukroboronprom” was $908 million, which is 19% more than in 2018, the press service of the concern.
According to General Director of “Ukroboronprom” aivaras Abromavicius, in 2020, these figures should grow even higher.
“On the dynamics of negotiations in key markets, we can predict the growth of exports by 30%, “—he said.
Export growth from 2017:
- 2019 – $908 million:
- 2018 – $766 million;
- 2017 – $839 million
Among the key markets for Ukrainian weapons highlighted the following:
- India;
- Saudi Arabia;
- Turkey;
- Asia and the Middle East.
“Among the products of Ukroboronprom most in demand abroad are: anti-tank missile systems, and shipboard gas turbine engines and components, among the services ordered, — repair of Soviet technology and modernization of aircraft, “–said Abromavicius.
At the same time, the group stressed that for export development in Ukraine, there are still considerable obstacles, namely:
- a modest list of modern products;
- the lack of financial instruments to promote exports;
- unhealthy competition among exporters of the group.
To resolve these barriers, “Ukroboronprom” began the reform of special exporters, the purpose of which is to improve their coordination, cooperation, you also need to remove unnecessary competition and clear delineation of areas of responsibility.
During the reform on the foreign markets will work 4 exporter instead of 6 and not more than two on a single market. The head of the group emphasized that these changes in the exporters will be without prejudice to contractual obligations.
“In the end, in the long term, will have only 2 special exporter according to the rule: one country — one exporter“, – said Abromavicius.