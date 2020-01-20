“Ukroboronprom” plans to pay off wage arrears
Deputy General Director of concern Mustafa Nayem said that the state concern “Ukroboronprom” plans to halve the arrears of wages to employees before the end of 2020. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the interview Nayem “Radio Freedom”.
According to him, the task of payment of debts under the salary have put the General Director of concern aivaras Abromavicius.
“Now the goal set by our CEO, first, that the social conditions of our employees, that is, that people got paid… I hope that by the end of the year we will be able to halve this debt”, — he said.
Nye also said that when his team came to work in the group, there were 43 companies who had arrears of salaries. Now that number has dropped to 36.