Ukroboronprom repaired three aircraft for the air force of Sri Lanka
Photo: twitter
During the year the company Ukroboronprom repaired three An-32B according to the contract
The contract signed by the company Ukrinmash and provides for major repairs, extension of resources and service life of the An-32B.
Kiev state 410 civil aviation plant, the Antonov state concern and will repair three military transport aircraft An-32B, the Ministry of defence of Sri Lanka. On Wednesday, August 12, reported the state concern Ukroboronprom, which includes the specified enterprises.
The contract signed by the company Ukrinmash and provides for major repairs, extension of resources and service life of the An-32B. All work will be carried out on 410заводе civil aviation.
The duration of the contract is one year. According to the Director of the plant Alexander Pashchenko, the aircraft on 11 August arrived in Ukraine.
As reported in may, the Antonov state concern started General assembling of the fuselage of the aircraft An-178, the Ministry of internal Affairs of Peru.
korrespondent.net