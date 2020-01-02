Ukrposhty rates increased from 1 January

| January 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Tariffs of JSC “Ukrposhta” postal services in Ukraine from 1 January 2020 increased by 10-12,5%. The corresponding decision of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the sphere of communications and Informatization (NCCIR), registered in Ministry of justice of Ukraine.

Тарифы Укрпошты выросли с 1 января

According to the decision, tariffs for priority shipments will grow by 10%, on non-priority — by 12.5%.

Cap rates for letters, postcards without VAT, UAH from January 1, 2020

Тарифы Укрпошты выросли с 1 января

Cap rates for parcels without VAT, UAH from January 1, 2020

Тарифы Укрпошты выросли с 1 января

In addition, increased tariffs for each registered item (card, letter, parcel) in excess of the fees for mass from 7 to UAH 8 UAH (without VAT).

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr