Ukrposhty rates increased from 1 January
January 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Tariffs of JSC “Ukrposhta” postal services in Ukraine from 1 January 2020 increased by 10-12,5%. The corresponding decision of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the sphere of communications and Informatization (NCCIR), registered in Ministry of justice of Ukraine.
According to the decision, tariffs for priority shipments will grow by 10%, on non-priority — by 12.5%.
Cap rates for letters, postcards without VAT, UAH from January 1, 2020
Cap rates for parcels without VAT, UAH from January 1, 2020
In addition, increased tariffs for each registered item (card, letter, parcel) in excess of the fees for mass from 7 to UAH 8 UAH (without VAT).