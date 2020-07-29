Ukrspecexport doubled the semi-annual profit Korrespondent.net
Photo: zik.ua
Net income of the company for the reporting period grew by 36.6%, to 1,053 billion
UkrSpetsExport increased the volume of sales of products of military and dual-use on the global markets, despite the quarantine.
The state-owned company UkrSpetsExport in the first half of 2020 increased cistou profit in 2,2 times in comparison with the same period of 2019, up to 150 million UAH. On Wednesday, July 29, reported the state concern Ukroboronprom, which includes the company.
Net income of the company for the reporting period grew by 36.6%, to 1,053 billion.
According to General Director Vadim’s Nostrils, such dynamics is due to the successful implementation of a number of contracts and the implementation of new standards in operational management.
“Despite the serious limitations in work because of the pandemic and quarantine in most countries-partners of the company, UkrSpetsExport increased the volume of sales of products of military and dual-use in the world markets”, — he stressed.
In particular, this year the company supplied the Ministry of defense of Ukraine infantry fighting vehicles BMP-1, fulfilled the foreign trade contract for the supply of radar equipment to a foreign customer and started cooperation with Pakistan in the field of repair of military aircraft.
As previously reported,the company won a tender in Pakistan for the repair of tanker aircraft Il-78.Also received confirmation from the Pakistan air force about its intention to conclude a contract for the repair of two air tankers following the implementation of the first contract.
