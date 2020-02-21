Ukrtelecom increases the rates
From March 1, 2020, the largest Ukrainian operator of wire communication “Ukrtelecom” will increase tariffs by 10-20%.
This became known from the message on the official website of the company.
“From March 1, 2020 is terminated discount on monthly fee for the service of fixed telephony, which operated for subscribers (individuals) from January 1, 2020”, the report says.
Note that the tariff increase was announced by the company in December 2019, however, the increase from 1 January 2020 “Ukrtelecom” has decided to postpone for two months.
As reported UBR.ua the increase in prices for telephony said the head of the press service of the company “Ukrtelecom” Mikhail Shuranov.
Shuranov said that the increase in tariffs due to higher costs to support fixed networks.
It is noted that Ukrtelecom offers the customers 4 tariff for telephone communication: “a Simple minimum, Simple unlimited”, “basic” and “Home unlimited”, the cost of which varies from 71,65 UAH/month up to 123 UAH/month.