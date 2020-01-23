“Ukrtransnafta” has completed the displacement of Russian oil
To displace the contaminated oil took more than six months
“Ukrtransnafta” has completed the displacement of Russian oil with a high content of organochlorine compounds with the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba pipeline. About it reports a press-service of the company.
According to the press service, January 18 2020 crude oil pushed out to the Slovak-Ukrainian border, and on 21 January — at the point of delivery of oil, “Budkovce” (Slovakia).
As noted in the company, during the displacement of Russian oil with a high content of chlorides “Ukrtransnafta” daily together with the international survey company SGS verified the quality of oil coming from the territory of Russia, and not recorded repeated cases of non receipt of contaminated raw materials.
Throughout the period of displacement of low-quality Russian oil through the Ukrainian oil pipeline “Druzhba” JSC “Transneft” reserved capacities “Ukrtransnafta” and paid the company for the provision of this service in may 2019 and January 2020 4,336 million euros in compensation.