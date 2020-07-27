Ukrzaliznytsia has transferred the debt repayment to Sberbank
Photo: myvin.com.ua
The company had to return the savings Bank of $200 million to July 31,
As reasons for the postponement indicates the impact of the epidemic of the coronavirus on the operations of Railways.
Railway state company Ukrzaliznytsya PJSC restructured debt repayment of $200 million to the Ukrainian branch of the Russian Sberbank. On Monday, July 27, reported Ukrainian Railways.
The specified amount in accordance with the credit agreement was repayable by 31 July. In accordance with the agreements signed last week, SLM received from the Bank deferred payments for a period of three years.
The restructuring agreement provides for the possibility of early repayment of the debt. The Treaty’s entry into force is expected after adoption of the relevant decisions of the National Bank of Ukraine.
As previously reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has removed restrictions for passengers. From July 16 the company began to sell tickets to 100% of the seats in the passenger cars.
korrespondent.net