Ukrzaliznytsia resumes movement of 17 regional trains
Photo: zhzh.info
The ULTRASOUND announced the launch of 17 trains
Passenger trains will provide service between the settlements in seven regions of Ukraine.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes movement of 17 regional trains, which can be reached in a number of settlements in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions. On Tuesday, July 28, reported the press service of the company.
It is noted that the trains will begin to run from the 31st of July.
Regional trains will run from Kyiv to Sumy, Fastiv, Shostka, Chernigov, Zhmerinka, Rivne and other cities.
So, from July 31 to resume the running of these trains:
- No. 884/883 fastow — Zernove — Kyiv-Volynsky (daily);
- No. 888/887 Kyiv-Volyn — Vorozhba — Fastov (daily);
- No. 896/895 Kyiv-Volyn — Konotop (every day except Fridays and Sundays);
- No. 896/895 Konotop — Kyiv-Volynsky (daily, except Mondays and Saturdays);
- No. 896/895 Kyiv-Volyn — Shostka (Fridays and Sundays);
- No. 896/895 Shostka — Kyiv-Volynsky (Mondays and Saturdays);
- No. 864/863-866/865 Nedanchychi, Chernihiv — Kyiv-Volynsky (Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays);
- No. 867 Kyiv — Zhmerynka (on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays);
- No. 868 Zhmerynka — Kiev (Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays);
- No. 880/879-882/881 Kyiv-Volyn — Slavutych, Fastiv (Sundays);
- No. 885 Kiev — Rivne (on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays);
- No. 886 Rivne — Shepetivka (on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays);
- No. 870 Shepetivka — Kiev (Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays);
- No. 887/888 Korosten — Vinnytsia (daily except Monday);
- No. 889/890 Vinnitsa — Korosten (daily except Monday);
- No. 877 Korosten — Zhitomir (Mondays);
- No. 878 Zhitomir — Korosten (on Mondays).
In Ukrzaliznytsya recalled that during travel, passengers are required to use personal protective equipment.
Recall, parsley redelius resumed the running fifty trains in the West country.
Before timecruiser opened the sale Bolatovna long-distance trains to Truskavets, Uzhgorod, Odesa and Lviv.
korrespondent.net