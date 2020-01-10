Ukrzaliznytsia without a tender to buy gas for UAH 18 million
Division of Ukrzaliznytsya, the Centre for the promotion of production (COP) purchased gas from the company “Ukrainian gas resource” of 18 million UAH. Write about the Nashi Groshi citing data from the state portal Spending.
According to the adopted in 2019 for changes to the law on public procurement, all procurement in excess of RS 50,000 should be carried out through the electronic trading PгoZorro. Under article 164-14 of KUAPP for violations include a fine in the amount from 700 to 1000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from 11 000 to 17 000 UAH).
Thus, in PгoZorro no data on the agreement between TSOP and Ukrainian gas resource there.
“Procurement in circumvention of the statutory procedures is a blatant violation of the law… Waiting for an explanation of the management of Ukrzaliznytsya, internal investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Because it’s not just failure to follow the procedures, and inefficient use of taxpayers ‘money and possibly causing damage to the state”, — stated in the message of press-service PгoZorro.
Supplemented. The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the Department of economic and information security of the company in December of 2019 began an internal investigation into irregularities in the purchase of gas by more than 18 million UAH.
“Examines the circumstances of these payments, the reasons are established by the responsible entity. On the results of the audit will inform the public, and the perpetrators – brought to justice”, — stated in the message.
Additionally, the BONDS promise that they would review the legality of all purchases of natural gas by the company during the past year.
- October 6, President Vladimir Zelensky signed a new version of the law on public procurement. In particular, the Law introduces the mandatory use of the system PгoZorro when purchasing from UAH 50 000.