“Ukrzaliznytsya” has updated the suburban trains
Since the beginning of 2019, “Ukrzaliznytsia” spent on upgrading seven suburban trains 387 million UAH. About it reports a press-service of the company.
According to the head of the company Evgeny Kravtsov, to the end of the year it is planned to allocate UAH 134 million.
It is reported that the new train was sent to the service routes of the South-Western railway (three trains), as well as Donetsk, Lviv, Odessa and the southern railway.
“Until the end of 2019 is planned to execute capital repairs with extension of service life by another 2 trains for regional branches of the Lviv railway and South-Western railway,” — said in the company.
Also in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” said that the updates require another 77 37 trains and diesel trains. Updating is planned in the next three years.