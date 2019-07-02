Ultra-short shorts and a rainbow on his chest: Irina Shayk was supported by friends in the LGBT parade

A colorful procession took place in new York.

This year’s World Pride parade, the LGBT community celebrated round date, namely 50 years from the date Stonewalls riots. Then, on June 28, 1969, in new York began the first mass protests against the police carrying out raids at gay bars in the city.

Among those who were in the midst of yesterday’s event was Russian model Irina Shayk. She marched through the streets of new York in a t-shirt with a rainbow flag on his chest (a symbol of the LGBT movement), along with friend, designer and creative Director Riccardo Tisci, Burberry, photographers Luigi Mureno and Yango of hence and other acquaintances.

The parade ended with a Grand performance of Madonna, who presented tracks from his new album Madame X.

