Ultras Dynamo bestowal protest frame iz bilja stadium im. Lobanovskogo through Lucescu (video)
Ultras FC “Dynamo Kyiv” ubacher on July 28 bestowal action protest bilya stadium im. Lobanovskogo.
The stench mcingvale against priznachennya MRC Lucescu Golovnin coach futbolno team. Video protest publle on canal Ultras Dynamo Kyiv TV.
The participants of the protest vigorouly: “Source – shame “Dynamo”!” I “Lucescu – go, go!” The event took place vdras after the match Dynamo U-19 – “Denhoff” (4:2), in Tsey hour stadon pereboeva the President of the team Igor Surkis, pichet Sport.ua.
Protestowali lit fare, if patili scho Surks pakida will Domashny arena.
“VIN CCB of wymuszenie retinopatia after the match yazikovo warehouse team”, – zaznachayut journalst.
On video prisutna profanity.
Naadam scho tyzhden 76 view from the past-Roni rumunski coach Papisov contract W FC “Dynamo Kyiv”. Vdras after nformats about TSE ultras Dynamo anencephaly ACC protest against priznachennya MRC Golovnin Lucescu coach of “bilo-sing”.
Have ponedilok of rumunska Gazeta Sporturilor wrote scho Mircea Lucescu Vdovina renovate Kiske “Dynamo” I have filed otstavku through negative alastani schodo Demba wibault. Dynamo protovale Qiu parmacy.
On July 28 at oftime shit club Bulo aprilynne listomania President’s club Igorya Sources I novobazhenovo head coach of the team MRC Lucescu.
Zi spilkuvannya stern e why it became known that scho minulo suboti 74-rcni Lucescu podolev the President of “Dynamo Kyiv” about Namir rezervate contract.
Have list-and answers Surks pidkreslyv scho Nastro of Chastain wibault not povinn vplivali on rsena coach. President nagolovu scho VIN ., ” Lucescu has prinali naproste rsena smisleno, usual VSI majbutn riziki.