Ultras Dynamo called the “true” cause of the racist scandal on a match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” (video)
Racism at the match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” (1:0) was not. So Dynamo ultras responded to the discovery by police of a criminal case on the fact of racism during a match of the leaders of Ukrainian football.
The representative of the fan movement of the Dynamo, nicknamed “Dexter” in an interview to TSN said the details of the incident, which happened on the match in Kharkiv.
“We have friends at world animal protection organizations, who told us about the situation with this species as the Northern spotted owl.
We decided to take action in support of these owls. Don’t know in General, how the owls sound indistinguishable from the sound of a monkey? They are completely different” – said “Dexter”.
We will remind, the national police of Kharkiv region opened criminal proceedings on the fact of violations during the match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”.