Ultras “Dynamo” has visneli ultimatum Surks
Ugrupovania kislogo ultras Dynamo in their WBC storms from Facebook Apollo svoï requirements to vlasniku club.
“Vinozito Tsey text pubco plomino lishe fact, scho duzhe bagato lately Teikovo nformat Brodo pocha welivitiya in our movement.
Mi in Chergui times s povna Vdovin sallam scho s hour decrement our movement from itslogo fan club 2009 rock mi ZHODNOGO never otrimali niyakogo pennies on performance, baneri, Visti Chi Ho vigodi from club Chi HIH strong osib. Sama ultras “Dynamo” yea one s nebagato ruhv, that categorical vambresia from Patrice zbro have Fulname project “Urn Zbirni”, if we proponowane bezkoshtovne browse the receipts.
Separate hocemo sadati about the applicant from vlasniku club Chi osib nabizenych to them about those scho menuleri banner at Chernov Chi Nashi acts after grebnogo priznachennya Golovnin Lucescu coach of “Dynamo” Boule TA je proplachennymi. Mi vzhe half rock accumu docasu from Igorya Mikhailovich and obrana scrnshots truncated so I no. And those, scho mi spivpratsya s cervista “Shahtarya” ABO UAF, zvuciti not just comegno, and as benglund. Mabuchi, people that write about TSE, not razumot scho it in some way mozhut vdevice for Polycom chest, not kupuri. Not sudt for sobi…
Natali not potrebu godnic docasu fact organization Sourcesi proplacheny stock pid of the NBU. Dostatno lachey panuti on oblichchya uchasnikiv CIR “PCTV” dwellers TSE to understand.
Mi fully resumo scho will nastepnym etapom will sprobe versity power h us a “filthy”. Problems s paraplanner at the stadium, likuvannya us pravoohranitel bodies clcom Mauger of duty I to pavanna lane Chi napadu pid PD SDMI. Zvonki s SBU s propositions versity power mi vzhe atrium. Ale CDO itinen have their perekonna I don’t Spiros vastupala hi to the CROC. Mi vzhe the Ref brought scho gotov navti life vddate for my kraïnu. And “Dynamo Kyiv” for bagatoh hloptsiv mean not less then.
Mi in rodnomu Razi not hocemo rotten for Dynamo. Vbaao for Demba bagato rokiv, patrimoni always a sudi! Tsey for club vbolal Nashi farther DDoS. However, the brothers Source for Ostend rocky brought the Dynamo to galuega going godna Lanka club not working Nalini rank. That Nashi requirements post I zrozum – ABO stink sahadat Dynamo new, lastovenko on realin SMN of vlasnika, ABO W naimat team profesini managerw, that priberut s club vacati, kumstvo, nazdar I Ledru. And Sami wahadat from the management of the club. Ale spochatku Lucescu guilty piti!
#Cinemabizarre #Dynamometrical”.
Dadamo scho it became known that z Kim Dynamo SgrA first match pid cervista Lucescu. From the framework of preparation to the new season wacompen Ukraine today on through Europe non-stop bus in Con-SASP sustrates s predstavnika Drugo play – runescap the “Veres”.