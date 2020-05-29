Ultras “Dynamo” refused to support the team
Ultras Dynamo Kyiv White Boys Club (WBC) has stated that they will not support the team as long as the matches will be played without spectators. About it they wrote in their group in Telegram.
“There are different points of view on this situation, because, on the one hand, the team should be supported everywhere and always. And on the other games without spectators – a parody of football. Without emotion, passion and atmosphere. It would be worth just to finish the season than to finish it in this form as it is now.
So the ultras WBC to recovery matches with the audience will not be present in the stadiums in any way.
All offers to hang banners on an empty sector put cardboard fans, include the charges from columns or broadcast the fireworks show on the screens we perceive it as a sham that will never replace the real emotions and spirit of the fan sector,” say the fans.
The ultras are going to ignore the TV-broadcasting of matches and organization of such shows at the stadium, giving each their own to decide where to watch the matches of the team.
“We will not organize broadcasting of matches near the stadium. Watch the match under the fence of the sports arena, at home watching TV or just ignore it, to go away despite transportation constraints, or to protect himself and his family, staying at home is the only right solution.
So everyone is free to decide for themselves how to act in this situation … And I hope that very soon we will see you in the stands!”, – says the message.
We will remind, the day after tomorrow at the NSC “Olympic” will meet “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar”.