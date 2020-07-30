ULTRASOUND resumes the movement of the train Kiev – Rakhiv
Photo: uz.gov.ua
The train crew is provided with means of individual protection
From Kiev train will go from 3 August on odd days, and Rakhiv on even.
August Ukrzaliznytsia resumes the running of train No. 217/218 Kyiv — Rakhiv. On Thursday, July 30, the press service of the company.
It is noted that in the first flight, this train will depart from Kyiv on August 3 will continue to ply on odd days, and from Rakhiv — August 4, and will run on even days.
“Recall that all trains are enhanced disinfection before and after flight. Also enhanced treatment of the linen during washing. Each car includes a sanitizer, which is available to passengers. Crews are provided with personal protective equipment, and passed the relevant training and medical examination”, — stated in the message.
The company said that to of boarding the train passengers must wear a protective mask, and also go through temperature screening at the entrance to the station and when boarding the train. Also, passengers are encouraged to move around the cars.
Earlier it was reported, toksilisuse resumes the movement of 17 regional trains.
Ana last redelius resumed the running of the fifty poistovna the West of the country.
korrespondent.net