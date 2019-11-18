Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron at the gala cocktail Dior x Guggenheim
In the new York Guggenheim Museum hosted the annual party, predvorja gala dinner in the Guggenheim International, which has traditionally held with the support of Dior, so it is not surprising that all known guests appeared in the clothes of this fashionable brand.
On the gray carpet, the 49-year-old star of the film “Kill bill” Uma Thurman did not pose with his 21-year-old daughter Maya hawke, they appeared separately.
44-year-old American actress Charlize Theron as well as Uma Thurman chose a black dress.
27-year-old American supermodel Karlie Kloss chose a white suit for a gray track.
Recall, the Solomon Guggenheim Museum is the art Museum in the United States, created by philanthropist and art collector Solomon Guggenheim, located in Manhattan. It has branches in Los Angeles, Berlin, Mexico, Lithuania and other countries. This year the building of the Guggenheim Museum in new York, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, celebrates sixty years.