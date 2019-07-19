Uma Thurman showed, as he marked the birthday of their daughters

| July 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

49-year-old Uma Thurman is not so often shares photos of their children on social networks. But yesterday was the perfect occasion to show them new pictures — actress celebrated the birthday of daughters: July 8, her daughter Maya, whom she bore from her first husband Ethan Hawke, turned 21, and July 15, celebrated the birthday of the second daughter of the stars, the Moon, she gave birth to financier Arpad of Busson.

Ума Турман показала, как отметила день рождения своих дочерей

My daughters celebrate. I’m so happy

commented on a photo of Thurman.

Judging by the atmosphere, double the Minds celebrated at home with family and friends — “somewhere where we’re all happy,” as he designated the location itself is Thurman. It ended with a beautiful cake with candles, which the sisters blew together.

You have such a wonderful family

noted members of the actress.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.