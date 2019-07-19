Uma Thurman showed, as he marked the birthday of their daughters
49-year-old Uma Thurman is not so often shares photos of their children on social networks. But yesterday was the perfect occasion to show them new pictures — actress celebrated the birthday of daughters: July 8, her daughter Maya, whom she bore from her first husband Ethan Hawke, turned 21, and July 15, celebrated the birthday of the second daughter of the stars, the Moon, she gave birth to financier Arpad of Busson.
My daughters celebrate. I’m so happy
commented on a photo of Thurman.
Judging by the atmosphere, double the Minds celebrated at home with family and friends — “somewhere where we’re all happy,” as he designated the location itself is Thurman. It ended with a beautiful cake with candles, which the sisters blew together.
You have such a wonderful family
noted members of the actress.