UN: 2019 will be one of the hottest in the history of meteorological observations
The world meteorological organization of the UN said that the current year will be one of the hottest and the latest five-year plan (2015 – 2019) will beat the record for the highest average air temperatures in the history of observation, TV channel
Press Secretary Claire nulli Kapp noted that to say that a heat wave in Europe is directly linked to climate change yet. However, due to global warming, heat waves, during which the temperature exceeds 40 degrees, will become more frequent.
According to experts, the cause of heat in the Old world is the system of the two areas of high pressure, which are located near Greenland and over Central Europe. They block the southern cyclone, which could cool the air. The result is a plume of hot air that stretches from Spanish and African deserts. In the result, I record temperatures and there are storm fronts.
Scientists warn that higher temperatures will lead to the deaths of thousands of people. Such was the case 16 years ago, when the heat has killed 70 thousand Europeans.
Note that on Friday in France, the thermometer rose to 44.3 degrees. Local meteorologists reported that this is the strongest heat for all history of meteorological observations.