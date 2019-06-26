UN blames Russia in dozens of raids on Syrian hospital: doctors even began to hide their info (PHOTO)

The United Nations (UN) after series of air strikes by Russian-Syrian coalition in the provinces of Idlib and Hama has asked Russia detailed information about how it uses the coordinates of the location of hospitals in Syria. According to the UN and the world health organization, from the end of April from the bombing affected more than 23 hospitals and at least ten schools, reports DW.

Coordinates medical institutions are transferred through the UN to the warring parties in Syria within the framework of human settlement to protect them from attack, said “Radio Liberty”. However, hospitals experienced air strikes since then, as Russian-backed Syrian forces launched an offensive in Idlib in the end of April, said the UN. More than 150 thousand people have left the regions to escape the fighting.

“Strikes against targets whose coordinates were passed in the UN system for conflict prevention, is simply unacceptable. Now, some partners believe that the transfer of geographical coordinates to the warring parties; in fact, it all the same what to paint a target on their backs” – said the UN Security Council, Deputy UN Secretary-General for humanitarian Affairs mark Locock.

According to him, the two medical institutions affected by the strikes, two were in areas controlled by the Syrian government. According to Lococo, “some came to the conclusion that the bombing of hospitals is a deliberate tactic aimed at terrorizing people,” reports Reuters.

UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, in turn, expressed concern over the escalation of fighting in Idlib, and called on Russia and Turkey “without delay” to stabilize the situation in the North-West of Syria.

That Syrian doctors have to hide the location of their clinics from the UN for air strikes back in the beginning of June, wrote the British newspaper the Independent. She quoted an open letter signed by dozens of doctors from around the world, which says that attacks on medical institutions by the Syrian government and Russia have forced hospitals that are still working in extreme conditions, to treat only the most urgent cases.

The President of the organization MedGlobal Dr. Sacher Salul told that one of the hospitals in Idlib was subjected to blows twice during his week-long visit to the province, before changed the disposition. Salo noted that this hospital was located in the rock, but still could not resist the attack. Dr. Mohamed Zahid from the Fund of “Doctors on all continents” (Physicians Across Continents) told the newspaper that the raids do not save even the creation of mobile hospitals. Besides, they can’t provide patients with all the necessary procedures. “We have no “plan B”. In this region there should be only a “plan A”. You can’t bomb the hospital. They should not be part of the war,” said Zahid.

Official Damascus and the Russian command saying that strikes are only targets of jihadists. Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia said that Moscow still remain serious doubts regarding the reliability of the sources of the UN and the methodology of their verification. “Data should be taken from credible and non-politicized sources, they must be rechecked, including on the subject of hosted infrastructure, which is supposedly under attack, the procedure deconflicting”, – quotes the representative of RIA “news”. According to him, the armed forces of Syria and videoconferencing strikes only on confirmed intelligence on targets of the militants.