UN demands to lift restrictions on natural testosterone levels in female athletes
Caster Semenya
The office of the UN high Commissioner for human rights published a report which recommends to immediately repeal the rule of the International Association of athletics federations (IAAF), which prohibits the cross-country performance at distances from 400 to 1500 meters athletes with increased by nature level of testosterone, according to “Sport-Express”.
At the moment the runners in the blood which testosterone exceeds the level of 5 nmol/l, can start only after a course of hormonal therapy.
These rules were adopted by the court, the IAAF with the Indian runner Duiti Chand, who had recorded the diagnosis of hyperandrogenism. And the most famous of the injured from limitations on the level of testosterone is South Africa caster Semenya. The Olympic champion of London-2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 in the women’s 800 metres at one time took hormones, but this led to the fall of its results. Now she refuses treatment, claiming that the IAAF rules require the use of “unnecessary from a medical point of view procedures,” which is a violation of her basic human rights. The report notes that the rules had a negative impact also on runners from Kenya, Burundi and Uganda.
As reported by Human Rights Watch, the report calls on the IAAF and the international Olympic Committee (IOC) to revoke the existing rules and share with athletes to conduct “awareness-raising campaigns to counter gender-stereotyped and racist views to eliminate the negative and stereotypical views about women athletes, including existing standards of femininity”.