UN: Half of world’s wealth is located at 26 people
In poor countries education is not available to all
Due to the high level of financial stratification is occurring in the world economic instability, corruption, financial crises, rising crime, say in the organization.
The condition of the 26 richest people of the Earth is equivalent to the income of half the world’s population. This was stated by the UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, in his speech to mark the anniversary of the birth of former South African President Nelson Mandela on 18 July.
With more than 70 percent of the people on the globe live in conditions of rising inequality, said Guterres. The only criterion of inequality, he described the difference in the level of financial wealth.
According to him, the quality of human life today depends on their gender, ethnicity, race, disability, and many other aspects.
“The lives of millions of people on the planet are largely determined by factors arising at the moment of their birth,” he said.
According to the head of the UN, due to the high level of financial stratification is occurring in the world economic instability, corruption, financial crises, rising crime, therefore deteriorating physical and mental health.
He also said that the terrifying is the fact that about 17 percent of children born 20 years ago in the countries with low human development, have already died.
Earlier it was reported that in their racegoers has offered the world a large-scale initiative to combat inequality — a New global Treaty whose purpose is the creation of a more equitable world order on the planet.
