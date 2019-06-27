UN: Humanity is waiting for the climatic “apartheid”
More than 120 million people could be in poverty by 2030 due to global warming, warn UN experts.
In a new report, the authors analyzed more than a hundred scientific studies and concluded that climate change in the first place is “hit” by people in developing countries.
The state of the “third world” are responsible for just 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, but they may have to pay 75% of the costs, according .
Even in the most optimistic scenario, a huge number of people will face a shortage of quality food, forced migration, disease and death.
“We risk finding ourselves in a situation of “climate apartheid”, where the rich pay to avoid overheating, famine and conflicts, while the rest of the world is left to suffer”, – the document says.
Such a future is contrary to the generally accepted concept of human rights protection, said the experts.
Climate change threatens to take “no” progress in development, health and poverty reduction achieved in the last fifty years.
The poor usually live in areas more susceptible to climate change, not enough good housing. They are stronger than the others suffered from crop failure, as their lives are directly associated with agriculture, and they have fewer resources to overcome the consequences of disasters.
Statistics says that in this century people from poor countries die from natural disasters seven times more often than people in developed countries.
The authors of the report stressed that it is necessary to make “fundamental structural changes in the global economy” and also “decisively and creatively to address the problem of climate change.”
“Climate measures should not be viewed as an obstacle to economic growth, and as an incentive for the transition to a green economy, improving labor rights and efforts to eliminate poverty,” reads the text.
Earlier, the UN experts estimated that natural disasters only in 2018 raised 62 million people.